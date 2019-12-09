Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Greta Thunberg asks media to focus on other young climate activists

AP Photo/Andrea Comas

By Press Association
9th December 2019

By Associated Press Reporter

Environmentalist Greta Thunberg is urging the media to pay more attention to other young climate activists.

The 16-year-old Swede has drawn huge crowds with her appearances at protests and conferences over the past year.

"Our stories have been told over and over again," Miss Thunberg said as she spoke at a UN climate meeting in Madrid alongside prominent German activist Luisa Neubauer. "There is no need to listen to us anymore."

Miss Thunberg has been the centre of attention at the climate talks ever since she sailed back to Europe last week, having shunned air travel for environmental reasons.

She left a protest march through the Spanish capital early after being mobbed by crowds of protesters and reporters on Friday.

"It is people especially from the global south, especially from indigenous communities, who need to tell their stories," she said before handing the microphone to other young activists from the United States, the Philippines, Russia, Uganda, China and the Marshall Islands.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

With a tree on his back, a man runs, swims and cycles for a greener future

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Local News

UK to protest after Spanish military plane delays BA flight

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Gibraltarian man arrested in latest crackdown on Campo drug gangs

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
140,000 small business owners working past retirement age, UK study suggests

9th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Greta Thunberg asks media to focus on other young climate activists

9th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Call for network of ocean sanctuaries to help wildlife and store carbon

9th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Tactical voting could prevent Boris Johnson getting a majority, pollster warns

8th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019