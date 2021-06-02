Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Griffon vulture rehabilitated and released

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st June 2021

An immature [under 4 years old] female griffon vulture was released by Vincent Robba from the GONHS Raptor Unit on Tuesday afternoon.

The vulture had been rescued on April 28 by the Gibraltar Defence Police in a very poor condition.

“We had to boost it up for a bit because, when it was picked up, it did not have any strength at all. It couldn’t even stand and we thought she was going to die,” said Mr Robba

She had been chased down into the water by yellow-legged gulls and peregrine falcons.

“Now she is fully rehabilitated and can go back into the wild again,” said Mr Robba.

A half hour before Mr Robba released the bird on Tuesday, he received another call from the Department of Environment. Yet another griffon vulture was rescued and needed his expertise to rehabilitate it back to health.

Most Read

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Local News

First Southampton flight to Gib reunites family

Tue 25th May, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Another scam targets GIB customers

Tue 1st Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Christian Santos invested as Mayor of Gibraltar

1st June 2021

Local News
Second time round for latest vaccinated Covid case

1st June 2021

Local News
Carrier Strike Group tweaked Gib plans for operational reasons, UK says

1st June 2021

Local News
RGP marks three years of Project Servator in Gibraltar

1st June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021