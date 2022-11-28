Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSA annual gala dinner

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2022

The Gibraltar Society of Accountants (GSA) hosted their annual Gala Dinner at the Sunborn last week.

The dinner was well attended with over 200 people from the sector as well as the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Albert Isola MP, Minister for Digital and Financial Services.

Mr Picardo addressed those present, with a speech covering various matters currently of interest in Gibraltar.

The Society’s guest speaker for the evening was John Sergeant.

Mr Sergeant was Chief Political Correspondent at the BBC and the Political Editor of ITN. He started his career in journalism as a correspondent for the Liverpool Echo before joining the BBC as a radio reporter in 1970, later joining its international desk.

John's assignments included covering events in Vietnam, Rhodesia, Northern Ireland, Lebanon and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. He was also senior correspondent in Dublin, Paris and Washington. John was the BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent until 2000, when he joined ITN as Political Editor.

There was also a lively Q&A session after the speech.

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Mired in Brexit uncertainty

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

After Madrid meeting, positive messaging laced with politics in treaty ‘endgame’

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Four men admit possession of £13m of cannabis resin, but deny importation

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

28th November 2022

Local News
GBC launches open house tours

28th November 2022

Local News
Sustainability Resources Collection at the John Mackintosh Hall Library

28th November 2022

Local News
Going for Gold

28th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022