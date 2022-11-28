GSA annual gala dinner

The Gibraltar Society of Accountants (GSA) hosted their annual Gala Dinner at the Sunborn last week.

The dinner was well attended with over 200 people from the sector as well as the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and Albert Isola MP, Minister for Digital and Financial Services.

Mr Picardo addressed those present, with a speech covering various matters currently of interest in Gibraltar.

The Society’s guest speaker for the evening was John Sergeant.

Mr Sergeant was Chief Political Correspondent at the BBC and the Political Editor of ITN. He started his career in journalism as a correspondent for the Liverpool Echo before joining the BBC as a radio reporter in 1970, later joining its international desk.

John's assignments included covering events in Vietnam, Rhodesia, Northern Ireland, Lebanon and the Turkish invasion of Cyprus. He was also senior correspondent in Dublin, Paris and Washington. John was the BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent until 2000, when he joined ITN as Political Editor.

There was also a lively Q&A session after the speech.