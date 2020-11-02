GSAC888 strengthens BSAC instructor skills

The Gibraltar Sub Aqua Club (GSAC 888) brought a National Diving Instructor to Gibraltar from the UK last week to conduct BSAC Instructor courses.

Andy Jarvis, from the East Midlands Region in UK, came over to Gibraltar to train members of the dive club to become instructors.

Because the club belongs to a branch of the British Sub Aqua Club (BSAC) Association, some members who were already instructors taught by another association were trained to BSAC standards, while others were trained from scratch to become instructors or assistants.

The club has always had BSAC Instructors but now the new instructors will be able to help train new members of the GSAC Club in BSAC Diving courses.