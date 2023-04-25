Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD adds two new women to executive, including environment and education expert Prof Daniella Tilbury

By Chronicle Staff
25th April 2023

Two women co-opted onto the GSD executive “form part of the strengthening and the regeneration” of the party, Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said.

On Tuesday morning the GSD announced Professor Daniella Tilbury and Abigail Gomez have joined the currently 28-strong Party Executive Committee that is made up of MPs, elected Executive Members and a small number of life and co-opted members.

Until recently, Prof Tilbury was Gibraltar’s Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations after having been the inaugural Vice-Chancellor (CEO) for the University of Gibraltar.

She is also an international policy adviser to the UN and EU and has led international negotiations in the area of climate change and education.

Mrs Gomez is currently a compliance officer in a local financial services provider and has a first-class honours degree in sports coaching and development.

She has also spent time volunteering with the Panathlon Foundation that gives children with disabilities and special needs opportunities to engage in competitive sport.

“I am delighted that the Party Executive has ratified the co-option of Daniella and Abigail onto our Executive,” Mr Azopardi said.

“They will be great additions to our team.”

“Abigail has been involved in various sub-committees of the Party as well as in our grassroots work over the last couple of years.”

“Daniella has an impressive career in academia, international policy and public services and almost needs no introduction.”

“They will be real assets and both form part of the strengthening and regeneration of the GSD that I have been keen to prioritise over the last few years.”

“The influx of new people into the Executive and the Party as a whole is making it more diverse, representative, younger and stronger in depth.”

“This augurs well for the talented team that we will – in due course – present to fight the next election as the modern, progressive alternative to the GSLP/Libs.”

Prof Tilbury said: “Gibraltar needs change now.”

“I would like to live in a place where it is safe to express one’s opinion; where people are listened to and can actively shape government practice; where divergent views are respected and, where Ministries work in a connected way for the better of all and not just a few.”

“Now is the time to stand up and be counted.”

“I am supporting the GSD as the party that will create a brighter and fairer future for Gibraltar.”

For her part, Mrs Gomez said: “I was drawn to get involved some years ago.”

“It was like nothing seemed fair.”

“Housing, education and welfare were all problems you could see on the streets and on social media.”

“The GHA doesn’t work like it should.”

“I was worried about my children’s future.”

“I remember looking at each news story thinking, I love our Rock, Gibraltar is a small place, why can’t we fix things?”

“If I see a problem– I really feel the need to get involved.”

“It seems to me that there are many financial or economic issues to fix and the rises in tax and fees are hitting people on low incomes really hard especially in this cost of living crisis.”

“There are big fairness and opportunity issues.”

“It’s all got to change.”

Most Read

Local News

Local woman faces 43 parking fines in court

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Govt announces events for coronation of King Charles III

Mon 24th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Brexit

CM says UK ambassador to Spain is ‘champion’ of Gibraltar, amid row over Raab and ‘boots on the ground’ claim

Sat 22nd Apr, 2023

Local News

Local singer Rima attracts global audience

Mon 17th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD hits back at Govt’s ‘wild, angry’ outburst on heritage

25th April 2023

Local News
Contractor damages cable and plunges Gib into darkness

25th April 2023

Local News
Digital Skills Academy asks key question: Is Gib ready for AI?

24th April 2023

Local News
Researchers study ‘Gibraltarian English’ in Uni of Gib

24th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023