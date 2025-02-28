Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

GSD airs concern over high number of children with supported needs

By Gabriella Peralta
28th February 2025

Statistics suggest that number of children with supported educational needs in Gibraltar is around 38%, the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi told Parliament on Friday morning. Mr Azopardi pressed the Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, on the high number of children in Gibraltar with supported needs and questioned the accuracy of these figures....

