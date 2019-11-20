Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

GSD announces daily political surgeries

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2019

The GSD will be holding daily meetings where members of the public can discuss issues of concern.

The party said this marks an improvement on the current arrangement, which sees GSD MPs conduct regular meetings with members of the public on a variety of issues
The change includes a structured daily surgeries programme for all MPs, with the meetings set to be held in the party’s headquarters in College Lane.

“GSD MPs have always made themselves available to listen to peoples’ concerns on any issue but we are keen to ensure that this is more widely known as well as more structured,” said GSD MP Damon Bossino.

“There is much we can and will do to help people as best we can. After all, this is what politics is all about – helping people.”

In a statement, the GSD said it is determined to make it known that it is here to represent the whole of Gibraltar.

The party added it wants to ensure that in the next four years it continues to make itself available, through its MPs and the wider party structure, to the public.

This is part of the GSD’s overall strategy to ensure that the party is fully in tune with people’s needs and ready for Government at the next general election whenever it is called.

The outreach drive will see each of the GSD MPs available to members of the public at a fixed time and day at the party’s headquarters at College Lane.

Details of when the individual MP will be available can be obtained at HQ and will be publicly announced.

If the individual cannot meet at the appointed day or time, staff at HQ will make alternative arrangements for the meeting to take place.

“GSD MPs have, for some time, been available to attend to constituents’ concerns,” said Mr Bossino.

“In making this announcement we are formalising the arrangements and advising the public when its MPs will be available.”

