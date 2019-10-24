GSD announces shadow portfolios, vows ‘vigorous’ opposition

The GSD has confirmed the shadow responsibilities its six MPs will be taking on over the course of the next electoral term, as party Leader Keith Azopardi vowed to provide “vigorous” opposition in order to keep the Government in check.

Mr Azopardi said: “We are keen to start our Parliamentary work in these areas as soon as possible. There is plenty to do and we are raring to go.”

“This is a strong GSD Parliamentary team that will prove its strength in depth in months and years to come. We will be holding Ministers to account and present our clear alternative to this Government.”

“I am very proud of the GSD team that I lead, of the hard work that we have done over the last two years to stabilise the Party and am keen to get started on this new phase of work.”

“My job was made much more difficult over the last couple of years as I was the only Party Leader not in Parliament.”

“My voice was not heard on some important issues. All that is going to change now and we will build on our big electoral platform given the trust that people have bestowed on us to take the role of the Official Opposition during the next four years.”

He added: “It is a privilege to be back in Parliament and by the end of the life of this Parliament we aspire to have clearly placed ourselves as the next Government in waiting.”

Mr Azopardi as Leader of the Opposition will be responsible for Brexit and European Affairs, the public service and MoD industrial relations, the economy, constitutional affairs, parliamentary reform, style of Government and governance, civil aviation, international tax agreements and exchange of information, personal status and immigration, cvil rights, self determination and UN issues, heritage, development and Planning and lands allocation.

Damon Bossino will be responsible for financial services and gaming, tourism, shipping and the port.

Roy Clinton holds a portfolio that includes public finance, public sector efficiency and procurement, the Gibraltar Savings Bank, taxation, inward investment, small business, postal services and telecoms and eGovernment.

Daniel Feetham will take on the employment, training and skills, justice [including emergency services, civil contingencies, fire, customs, borders and coastguard, police], equality, utilities, broadcasting and a special responsibility on human rights and decolonisation which is a shared portfolio with Mr Azopardi.

Elliott Phillips will be responsible for the environment and transport, health and care including social services and drugs; youth, families, children and the elderly.

Edwin Reyes holds a portfolio that includes housing, education, sports, leisure and culture.