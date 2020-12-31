GSD calls for lockdown to halt spread

The GSD is calling for more urgent measures to tackle the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the community, urging the Government to impose a seven to 14-day lockdown “to restore a downward trend of cases.”

“Failing to take more radical steps now may compromise the quicker reopening of business and schools as well as lead to strain on health and other essential services in coming days,” the GSD warned in a statement on Wednesday.

This comes as the GSD said it is concerned that the trend of new Covid-19 positive cases seen over the last two weeks “shows no signs of abating and continues to increase at significant rates.”

The party said: “Today’s new record high of 180 new positives cases brings our total active cases to 714.”

“There are now also cases in ERS again which is a further worrying development.”

“While measures have been taken over the last 10 days which we have supported these are not arresting the tide of cases quick enough.”

“It may therefore now be necessary to contemplate a short seven to 14-day lockdown to restore a downward trend of cases which can then lead to the reopening of businesses in mid January.”

The GSD said that apart from tackling the number of cases, thought must also be given on a scaled programme to restore commercial freedoms and allow businesses to reopen as soon as practicable.

“This can only be achieved by first reversing the trend and then producing a staged reopening programme,” a spokesman for the GSD said.

“Ahead of that businesses forced to close by the various announcements need to be economically assisted.”

“Side by side with all that the Government needs to take vigorous steps to start a vaccination programme at the earliest opportunity in January.”

“In that connection we welcome the fact the new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been licensed today and urge its arrival and use in Gibraltar as soon as possible.”