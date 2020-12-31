Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD calls for lockdown to halt spread

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
30th December 2020

The GSD is calling for more urgent measures to tackle the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the community, urging the Government to impose a seven to 14-day lockdown “to restore a downward trend of cases.”
“Failing to take more radical steps now may compromise the quicker reopening of business and schools as well as lead to strain on health and other essential services in coming days,” the GSD warned in a statement on Wednesday.
This comes as the GSD said it is concerned that the trend of new Covid-19 positive cases seen over the last two weeks “shows no signs of abating and continues to increase at significant rates.”
The party said: “Today’s new record high of 180 new positives cases brings our total active cases to 714.”
“There are now also cases in ERS again which is a further worrying development.”
“While measures have been taken over the last 10 days which we have supported these are not arresting the tide of cases quick enough.”
“It may therefore now be necessary to contemplate a short seven to 14-day lockdown to restore a downward trend of cases which can then lead to the reopening of businesses in mid January.”
The GSD said that apart from tackling the number of cases, thought must also be given on a scaled programme to restore commercial freedoms and allow businesses to reopen as soon as practicable.
“This can only be achieved by first reversing the trend and then producing a staged reopening programme,” a spokesman for the GSD said.
“Ahead of that businesses forced to close by the various announcements need to be economically assisted.”
“Side by side with all that the Government needs to take vigorous steps to start a vaccination programme at the earliest opportunity in January.”
“In that connection we welcome the fact the new Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been licensed today and urge its arrival and use in Gibraltar as soon as possible.”

Most Read

Brexit

UK has 'political and moral obligation' to secure post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar, Commons told

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

‘Intense’ negotiations as Gib deal edges ‘ever closer’

Wed 30th Dec, 2020

Brexit

Negotiations continue ‘every hour available’ as post-Brexit deal for Gib ‘remarkably close’

Tue 29th Dec, 2020

Local News

Picardo urges negotiators to ‘defeat 300 years of history’ and seal post-Brexit deal for Gibraltar and Campo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government Archivist receives MBE in New Year Honours

30th December 2020

Local News
Under huge strain, GHA urges public to heed Covid advice

30th December 2020

Local News
Asymptomatic tests paused as labs overwhelmed

30th December 2020

Local News
Positive cases to be notified by SMS, then phone call

30th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020