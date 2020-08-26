Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GSD calls for clarification on schools virus measures

By Gabriella Peralta
26th August 2020

The GSD Opposition has called on the Government to clarify what parents are expected to do when their children show any signs of illness when schools reopen for a new academic year as from next week.

This comes as parents were sent letters from schools asking them to please keep their children at home if any of them show any signs of Covid-19 symptoms.

The GSD said that parents’ “genuine concerns are that with winter months approaching many children, especially those with allergies, will inevitably be affected with bouts of coughing, etc, as they normally do every winter.

“Many children spend most of the winter months suffering from these unfortunate indications and if they are to be kept at home it will bring huge problems to the lives and daily routines of a large number of working parents,” the Opposition said in a statement.

“Parents are asking: How many days are we meant to keep our children at home if they develop these symptoms? Are employers expected to grant special leave to parents so that they may stay at home looking after their children as soon as any possible Covis-19 indications are noticed as there is a requirement to be isolated?”

GSD MP Edwin Reyes, added: “The GSD empathises with parents’ concerns in respect of what schools intend to do as from next week and we would all welcome clarifications on the above, alongside genuine practical advice, as soon as possible. There also remains the question of whether children will be tested for possible Covid-19 infection upon first displays of symptoms so that they may return to school as soon as possible if these results are negative?”

