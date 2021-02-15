Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD calls for ‘full investigation’ into oil spill

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
15th February 2021

The GSD has called for a full investigation into the causes of last Friday’s oil spill so that lessons can be learnt to improve Gibraltar’s response to such situations.

In a statement, the Opposition acknowledged the Gibraltar Government’s statement that the authorities here reacted “relatively quickly” and together with the Spanish authorities adopted a coordinated approach which mitigated the worst effects of the spill.

Even so, it said “serious questions” remained about the incident and called on the Gibraltar Government to review its practices and procedures.

The GSD added that all appropriate enquiries should be made of the master and crew of the cargo ship AM Ghent and all other relevant parties to establish the exact cause of the spill and ensure that those responsible should make reparations for the cost of the clean-up operation and the damage sustained to Gibraltar’s shoreline.

“The shocking images of polluted seas and rescued wildlife should act as wake up call to our community that we must look towards greater protection of our environment in all aspects,” said Elliott Phillips, the shadow minister for the environment.

“The GSD has long questioned the Government's commitment to real changes which could improve the quality of life for all in our community.”

“Air quality is increasingly being raised as a major issue of concern for Gibraltar residents and the oil spill in the Bay on Friday reinforces and highlights the contribution that industry is having on our environment.”

“The Government must do more to ensure that vessels anchored within our territorial waters meet the highest possible standards with as little impact on our environment as can be achieved.”

“In short, we must ensure that the causes of the oil spill are fully investigated so that important lessons are learned.”

“If liability rests with the ship owners, we expect that they will make full reparations for the environmental damage caused.”

Damon Bossino, the shadow minister for the port, said the effects of the spill brought into question the protocols and systems Gibraltar has in place to limit any damage caused by accidents of this nature.

“Questions also arise in terms of the direct cost that the operations have resulted in,” he added.

“It is also important to understand which private companies were involved in the clean-up and other activities to contain the spill and understand whether the government is satisfied that they had the necessary resources and equipment available to them. “

“The GSD will raise these questions in Parliament to ensure that there is full transparency.”

Most Read

Local News

Clean-up underway as oil spill drifts into harbour

Sat 13th Feb, 2021

Brexit

UK/EU treaty on Gib ‘complicated, but not impossible’

Mon 15th Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar aims for community protection against Covid-19 in ‘weeks, not months’, Medical Director says

Thu 11th Feb, 2021

Local News

Picardo outlines 'measured' exit from lockdown, confirms one more Covid death

Fri 12th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
NGOs count environmental cost of spill

15th February 2021

Local News
Oil spill ship detained as clean-up continues

15th February 2021

Local News
RGP creates new diversity, equality and inclusion forums

15th February 2021

Local News
Clean-up underway as oil spill drifts into harbour

13th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021