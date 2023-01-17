GSD calls for Govt clarity on plans for Mount Alvernia

The GSD has called on the Gibraltar Government to explain its long-term plans for Mount Alvernia.

The GSD was reacting after Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, told the Chronicle that residents of Mount Alvernia would be offered the option to move into the new Rooke elderly residential facility once it completed.

While Sir Joe said “we're not going to force anybody to move out”, he was confident that residents would prefer the more centrally-located Rooke site, which will include amenities including a rooftop restaurant.

The Rooke site, he added, “will eventually replace Mount Alvernia”.

It was this phrase that caught the attention of the GSD, which said the government should explain its position given “the impression [Sir Joe] has given before that Mount Alvernia will not be closed”.

It called on the government to confirm and explain in greater detail what its plans are in respect of Mount Alvernia, including what it intends to do with the building if the facility is to be closed.

It also asked the government to clarify whether new residents would be admitted into Mount Alvernia and whether current financial arrangements that apply to Gibraltar residents who use residential facilities of this nature will continue to apply and, if not, how they will change.

It also asked for detail on which will fall under the category of people who the Government states will pay for the facilities privately and what such people will be charged.

Lastly it asked which entity will operate the Rooke home.

“These are important issues which the Government has failed to properly air in public and are causing concern among citizens.” said GSD MP Damon Bossino.