GSD calls for ‘swift and decisive’ action to tackle ‘disruption’ to Care Agency support services

The GSD on Monday voiced concern over “increasing” reports of “ongoing disruption” in the provision of Domiciliary Care and Home Support services through the Care Agency.

In a statement, the Opposition said elderly individuals, persons with disabilities and others in need of these essential services were facing “unacceptable interruptions” to the care they rely on daily.

The GSD’s statement followed social media exchanges about LifeCome Care, a company which has been operating in the London and Kent areas in the UK and which took on all Domiciliary Care and Home Support services on the Rock on September 23.

“In June, His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar announced the awarding of a £3,836,573.28 contract to Lifecome Care Limited to deliver these services, assuring the public this would ‘result in better continuity of care’ and that there would be a ‘seamless transfer of employees,’ with no disruptions to service delivery or employment,” the Opposition said in the statement.

“However, several months on, it is evident these assurances have not been realised.”

The GSD said feedback from service users, their families and employees pointed to “confusion, instability and, most alarmingly, a breakdown in the continuity of care” vital to the well-being of those affected.

“Families are understandably anxious, and employees are facing issues with disorganised shift rosters, contracts, and other matters directly impacting continuity of care and service delivery,” the Opposition said.

“It is clear the Government’s promised seamless transition has fallen short.”

Atrish Sanchez, the GSD MP who shadows Care, said: "This is not merely a matter of contracts or administrative processes—this is about people’s lives.”

“Those who rely on these services deserve much more than what they are currently receiving. These are individuals, and their daily lives are being disrupted.”

“When the Government fails to manage such a critical transition effectively, it is those who need and rely on these services the most who bear the consequences.”

“The Government’s assurances of a smooth handover have not been met, and the scope of the ongoing issues is both troubling and unacceptable.”

“The Government must act immediately to rectify this situation."

The GSD said the Government’s reactive approach to the issue was “symptomatic of a government that only seems to address issues after public outcry”.

“These challenges had already been highlighted to the Government, and it would have been prudent for the responsible Minister to ensure mechanisms were in place to avoid these prolonged ‘teething issues’ affecting such vital services.”

VETTING

Earlier on Monday, the Gibraltar Government issued a statement on the transition to LifeCome Care and on the separate concerns voiced on social media about vetting of staff.

“They have a contractual obligation to properly vet each member of its staff, and the Government fully expects LifeCome Care to comply with this requirement and all other criteria stipulated within the Services Agreement,” the Government said.

“The Government has been advised that any issues arising from the transition in service providers are considered to be initial teething problems that are being actively addressed by LifeCome Care.”

“LifeCome Care is a company that has been operating in the UK for many years and has a proven track record in the care sector.”

“Minister Arias-Vasquez’s decision to put the Domiciliary Care and Home Support services out to tender has established a formal contractual framework between the Care Agency and LifeCome Care.”

“This framework allows the Government to enforce compliance on matters such as staff vetting and service delivery and provides an oversight mechanism that was not possible under the previous arrangements.”

The Government added that a stakeholder meeting has been arranged to ensure that teething problems are addressed.

On the issue of vetting, the GSD said the Government’s statement did not clearly address whether all employees were being “internationally vetted” as part of Lifecome Care’s contractual obligations.

The GSD urged the Government to clarify the issue to alleviate public concerns.

“The GSD calls on the Government to take swift and decisive action to address the ongoing disruptions and restore stability to Domiciliary Care and Home Support services,” the Opposition said.

“The provision of care to our elderly and the most vulnerable members of our community must be prioritised with the highest level of urgency and professionalism.”

“Delays and disruptions in these critical services are simply unacceptable.”

“The GSD further urges the Government to clarify its long-term strategy for these essential services and address the growing concerns within the community, ensuring that care is delivered consistently, effectively, and without further disruption.”