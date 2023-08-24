Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Aug, 2023

GSD congratulate GCSE students

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2023

The GSD congratulated all students who attained their desired public examination results.

It noted that while it awaits publication of the relevant detailed statistics by the Department of Education, it took the opportunity to wish all students the very best in their planning towards higher education if that is what they so desire.

“We sincerely hope that appropriate career planning advice is offered by all our secondary schools,” said a statement from the Opposition.

It felt it was only fitting that special thanks be conveyed to all the teachers who have guided out students throughout their academic years, from Reception Class right up to their Year 11.

“From the details of results which I have heard about so far, I feel proud of the immense resilience and manner by which our students have managed to overcome huge academic, social and emotional hurdles suffered during the course of their studies, culminating in GCSEs, due to Covid-19 consequences in the recent past,” said Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes.

“It further shows that our teachers have done a fantastic job to ensure our students excel and this has been possible thanks to their exemplary support along their whole education journeys at different schooling levels.”
“In the meantime, the GSD waits for a Government press release, including an analysis of the overall results for Gibraltar’s GCSE students,” he added.

