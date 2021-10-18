Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD lays responsibility for power outage ‘squarely’ on CM

REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2021

The GSD said last Friday’s power outage “unmasks deeper systemic failures” in the Chief Minister’s leadership of Gibraltar’s energy security and stability.

In a statement, it questioned what back-ups and contingencies are in place to avoid country wide disruption to this level and whether they are in place to avoid future blackouts.

The Opposition said that instead of reassuring the public with empathy, leadership and responsibility, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo “pointed his finger and blamed GibElec”, adding that although the cause still remains a mystery, this matter “falls squarely on the shoulders of the Chief Minister”.

The GSD said: “The power station is a highly complex operation and everyone will understand that issues will arise from time to time, but for any leader of a community less still the Chief Minister to point the finger at any organisation for which he is ultimately responsible for is offensive and demonstrates a clear lack of leadership and understanding of his role.”

“As any leader of any business or organisation knows you lead from the front always and if mistakes are made by your people you and you alone take the fall.”

“Pointing the finger at GibElec over a project that the Government spent many millions of tax-payers money on is a shameful dereliction of his role as Chief Minister.”

Shadow Minister for the Environment, Elliott Phillips, said: “Friday night’s outage is not GibElec’s failing, it is Fabian Picardo’s failing, his failing to plan, failing to train and invest in human resources , failing to provide for back up and contingencies and ultimately a failure to take a cold hard look at himself when reacting in an intemperate and school bully way.”

“Team Gibraltar deserves better than this and the Chief Minister’s reaction shows more about his deep disconnect with our people.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

For sale: One large RGP patrol boat

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Local News

Visitor dies of Covid-19

Fri 15th Oct, 2021

Local News

Faulty distribution switch behind Friday’s power outage

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Syrian man jailed for using false passport to board UK flight

18th October 2021

Local News
Online petition launched amid public shock after Lishman Court of Appeal ruling

18th October 2021

Local News
RGP release CCTV images taken prior to suspected murder of Michael Montegriffo

18th October 2021

Local News
Faulty distribution switch behind Friday’s power outage

18th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021