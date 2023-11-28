GSD leadership candidates pitch alternative visions for party’s future
The two candidates contesting the GSD leadership election have written to the party’s members setting out their respective visions on how they hope to return to government. Keith Azopardi, the GSD leader whose position is being challenged by Damon Bossino, said the party had been renewed under his leadership to become a strong alternative for...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here