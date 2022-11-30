GSD meets Unite to hear union’s concerns

The GSD met with Unite the Union on Wednesday afternoon for a wide-ranging discussion on issues affecting Gibraltar, public finances, cost of living issues, the public service and the wider economy.

The GSD was represented by Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, MPs Damon Bossino and Edwin Reyes as well as Atrish Sanchez, from the GSD Executive.

The meeting formed part of the rounds of discussions the GSD is having with representative organisations and bodies across the community and in the social or economic field.

“We welcome the engagement with Unite on important issues affecting the public service,” Mr Azopardi said.

“We do not view this as a one-off.”

“A GSD Government would have a policy of regular engagement with unions on important issues of financial policy and that affect workers in the public and private sectors so that Gibraltar can emerge from the public finances crisis and ensure we do so in a way that assists people as much as possible as well as improving the quality of services available to the public.”