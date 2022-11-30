Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD meets Unite to hear union’s concerns

By Chronicle Staff
30th November 2022

The GSD met with Unite the Union on Wednesday afternoon for a wide-ranging discussion on issues affecting Gibraltar, public finances, cost of living issues, the public service and the wider economy.

The GSD was represented by Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, MPs Damon Bossino and Edwin Reyes as well as Atrish Sanchez, from the GSD Executive.

The meeting formed part of the rounds of discussions the GSD is having with representative organisations and bodies across the community and in the social or economic field.

“We welcome the engagement with Unite on important issues affecting the public service,” Mr Azopardi said.
“We do not view this as a one-off.”

“A GSD Government would have a policy of regular engagement with unions on important issues of financial policy and that affect workers in the public and private sectors so that Gibraltar can emerge from the public finances crisis and ensure we do so in a way that assists people as much as possible as well as improving the quality of services available to the public.”

Most Read

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Vox accused of trying to ‘sabotage’ treaty talks with ‘textbook far right nationalism’

Tue 29th Nov, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Mired in Brexit uncertainty

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Local News

Man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting a child

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Local News

Father Charlie's soup kitchen preparing 450 Christmas hampers for those in need

Wed 30th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt protects graves of historical interest

30th November 2022

Local News
Mental health is both a challenge and an opportunity in the workplace

30th November 2022

Local News
Deadline extended for tax returns

30th November 2022

Local News
16 Days of Action against domestic abuse

30th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022