Wed 12th Feb, 2020

GSD MPs sign ‘made by dyslexia pledge’

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2020

The GSD’s parliamentary team recently made a commitment to enable dyslexics to reach their full potential by signing the Made by Dyslexia pledge.
The commitments include the need to recognise dyslexia as a different and valuable way of thinking, the use of digital screening to detect dyslexia, and making arrangements to adjust tests and assignments to enable dyslexics to reach their fullest potential.
“The signing of the pledge followed a very informative discussion with Mr Stuart Byrne of the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Committee which MPs found very useful” said GSD Education spokesman Edwin Reyes.
The Dyslexia Support Group will be holding its AGM today in the Charles Hunt room, John Mackintosh Hall at 6pm.

