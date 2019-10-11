Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD pledges ‘radical’ action on mental health services

Johnny Bugeja

By Cristina Cavilla
11th October 2019

The GSD pledged a “radical” plan to help boost mental health services in Gibraltar, as the party marked World Mental Health Day yesterday.

Party leader Keith Azopardi and candidates Joelle Ladislaus and Orlando Yeats put forward proposals to improve Gibraltar’s health and care services, including a Care Quality Commission that will independently monitor and audit standards of care.

Mr Azopardi described mental health care as the “Cinderella of health services” and with that in mind he said the party will look at providing care on all levels.

This will include providing an A&E mental health service at Ocean Views, while also increasing mental health offerings for youngsters to help them with social media addictions.

“What we are not doing as a society globally and locally is to counter the negative effects and the draining effects of constantly being online,” Mr Azopardi said.

“This has an effect on young people’s focus, constant attachment, it can lead to anxiety and depression and bullying online.”

Mrs Ladislaus said: “We are breaking down barriers on mental health and not keeping it taboo.”

The GSD’s policies on mental health “permeate” all other policies on health and care, such as the drugs strategy, dementia care, people with disabilities and physical health as well.

In addition, the GSD will offer counselling to pregnant women at all stages throughout their pregnancy.

The GSD has in the past strongly criticised the recently-passed abortion legislation in Gibraltar, adding that this will “permit UK-style abortion on demand”.

Mr Azopardi said: “There are three very distinct positions on abortions.”

The legislation that was passed by parliament in July saw that a referendum will be held if the GSLP/Liberals were to come back in power.

The GSD said it will repeal this legislation meanwhile its political rivals in Together Gibraltar has said the legislation will come into immediate effect if Marlene Hassan Nahon’s part is elected into power.

The GSD will put forward a law that will “protect the rights the unborn child subject only to limited exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fatal foetal abnormality or risk of life to the mother”.

In addition, Mr Azopardi said the GSD said it will “streamline the process for adoptions” by facilitating the process and help the couple through the bureaucratic process.

Under the GSD Government healthcare in Gibraltar was radically changed, Mr Azopardi told reporters, and this will be repeated if the party is once-again elected on October 17.

Most Read

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spain highlights 'Brexit opportunity' for Gib and Campo, but underlines sovereignty stance too

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Fresh disruption at Gib airport over ATC staffing issues

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Local News

Chronicle poll predicts another GSLP/Liberal landslide

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA and campaigners raise awareness on World Mental Health Day

11th October 2019

Local News
GSD pledges ‘radical’ action on mental health services

11th October 2019

Local News
Cortes explains emissions targets

11th October 2019

Local News
TG sets out transparency agenda

11th October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019