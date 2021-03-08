Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Mar, 2021

GSD praises female leadership, but says barriers remain to equality

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2021

The GSD highlighted the crucial role played by women in decision-making but said barriers remained to their full participation, and that these must be addressed.

In a statement marking International Women’s Day, the party said changes are necessary to ensure women have full opportunities to achieve true equality in all areas of life.

“There is no doubt that women have played and continue to play a massive role in many essential services during the pandemic around the world,” said GSD executive member Nuhaila Mkerref.

“Women add different skills, knowledge, experience and perspectives to issues which improve the quality of decision-making.”

“But it is clear that there are still many barriers to achieving fuller participation in decision-making.”

“There are also inequalities that directly or indirectly affect women in the employment market and a disproportionate lack of representation in many policy, political or managerial roles.”

“This is a global issue but we can take local steps to address and improve opportunities and representation.”

“We affirm our commitment to break down those barriers and create opportunities so that women can achieve better representation, influence and participation in key areas.”

