Fri 12th Feb, 2021

GSD presses Govt on vaccines for uni students

By Chronicle Staff
12th February 2021

The GSD has asked why the Gibraltar Government is “holding up” the vaccination of returning university students, having signalled on February 2 that it would include them in the vaccination programme.

At the time, the government acknowledged the concerns that some students were expressing about wanting to be vaccinated before returning to the UK.

“Most university students, with the exception of those undertaking a degree with a clinical placement component, are considered to be in a low risk category for Covid-19 because of their age and therefore in a low priority group for vaccination,” Health Minister Samantha Sacramento said at the time.

“Although many universities remain closed and are teaching purely on an on-line basis, we are aware that some students will be required to travel to the UK or elsewhere in the near future to continue their studies.”

“For these students we want to try to fully vaccinate them before they leave Gibraltar if possible.”

For the GSD, that was an “unequivocal” statement that vaccination of university students would happen.

“The GSD are receiving many reports saying that students are being told by GHA that the Government has not given instructions to proceed to vaccinate students,” said Shadow Education Minister Edwin Reyes.

“Students are being told that verbally and in writing.”

“This is a direct contradiction to what Government said they would be doing.”

“The GSD calls on Government to do what it said it would do on February 2 and allow GHA to vaccinate returning students.”

