Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD questions Govt on plans for Queen’s Cinema site

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2020

The GSD has accused the Government of “ditching” another manifesto commitment on the Queen’s Cinema site and asked whether it will now be used for luxury housing.

The party said the Government’s decision to put the area out to tender for general use “represents yet another ceremonious abandonment by the GSLP Government of its promises to the electorate in respect of that site.”

In a statement to the press, Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said the GSLP had promised the electorate it would use the site to develop affordable 50/50 housing and rental housing for the elderly eight months ago.

The GSD said these proposals also included a small Art-house style cinema and for dancing clubs at the old Queen’s Cinema site with the historic use of the location of the old Assembly rooms.

“The clear impression to anyone reading the manifesto was that these were going to be the exclusive uses of the site,” Mr Azopardi said.

“It seems clear that under this latest expressions of interest process any residential or commercial scheme is possible – including luxury housing.”

“There is no provision for the cultural use promised or affordable 50/50 housing for general sale.”

“The only restriction is that there must be some sheltered housing for the elderly for sale or for rental.”

“It is clear that the Government are seeking interest from private developers as there is a reference to the negotiation of a premium.”

“This is no longer the Government exclusively developing the site for affordable and rental housing and cultural use.”

“Is this what they rammed through the demolition of the Queen’s Cinema site for? So as to benefit commercial developers?”

Mr Azopardi said this is not the first time the GSLP has “abandoned” a manifesto commitment in relation to this site, adding that the Government had previously promised to deliver a Queen’s National Theatre in its 2015 manifesto after it had declared it had bought the site in 2013 for £3.5million.

Later, in June 2014 the Government had bought the remaining lease on the Queen’s Hotel site for an undisclosed sum.

“By 2017 it was unceremoniously repositioning itself to ditch the Theatre proposal,” Mr Azopardi said.

“The Government said in October 2017 that it had been approached by developers on an ‘unsolicited basis’ to develop the Queen’s Cinema and Queen’s Hotel sites.”

“By October 2017 it was inviting expressions of interest for a mixed-use scheme.”

“Subsequently and to seek support at the last elections they came up with promises for affordable and rental housing plus the cultural use of the site.”

“It is incredible that these promises have been ditched in a few short months.”

“What this catalogue of broken promises shows you is that it is impossible to believe their promises made for electoral motives that are then flushed away months later.”

Most Read

Local News

easyJet aims for July 20 relaunch of Gib flights, but adds caveat

Thu 2nd Jul, 2020

Local News

easyJet to resume Gib flights from July 20

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Nearly all flats allocated at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
No clarity yet on runway pedestrian access after tunnel opens

3rd July 2020

Features
25% of population have downloaded Covid app

3rd July 2020

Local News
CBF reflects on incursions challenge

3rd July 2020

Local News
Opposition clashes with Sir Joe over ‘slightly shifty’ answers on China deal

3rd July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020