GSD raises concerns over plight of Queen’s Hotel residents

Residents at Queen’s Hotel “have been subjected to inhumane conditions for years” and now face eviction to an overcrowded hostel, highlighting the Government’s “broken promises of new housing”, the GSD said.

In a statement, the Opposition said Queen’s Hotel residents had for years endured “deplorable living conditions” with “serious hygiene and safety risks”.

Two party MPs visited residents after they expressed concerns over being forcibly evicted and uncertainty regarding their relocation to Sunrise Hostel on Devil’s Tower Road.

The GSD said the situation exposed failed electoral promises by the Government, which had announced plans for a 600-bed hostel that has not materialised, as well as subsequent electoral plans for a smaller new hostel also seemingly ‘paralysed’.

“The imminent eviction of residents of Queen’s Hotel on September 30 and transfer to Sunrise Hostel will unlikely resolve appalling housing conditions,” the GSD said in the statement.

“They have been living in what can only be described as inhumane squalor, posing serious hygiene and safety risks.”

“Many of these individuals are long-standing members of the local community who have contributed to Gibraltar for decades.”

“Despite repeated promises from the current administration, they have been left waiting for suitable housing.”

“Their frustration stems from broken promises of new housing, often highlighted during election periods, only to be forgotten once elections are over.”

The GSD added that the residents are especially concerned by claims that they will be evicted by the end of the month and relocated to the Sunrise Hostel on Devil’s Tower Road.

“Upon visiting the Sunrise Hostel, those residing in this Hostel confirmed that the facility is already full and expressed concerns about additional capacity to accommodate more people and about communal spaces being converted into sleeping areas for up to eight individuals, further exacerbating the overcrowding issues.”

“The GSD asks the Government for immediate clarification on this matter.”

Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity, Atrish Sanchez, said she was disappointed after visiting Queen’s Hotel and hearing from the residents.

"I was deeply saddened by the living conditions I witnessed,” she said.

“It is unacceptable that anyone should have to endure such deplorable circumstances, let alone for years.”

“What we have seen today is truly shocking, and the so-called solution that has been proposed after years of broken promises is nothing short of disgraceful.”

“One resident shared with me a letter he received upon gaining British nationality, which described Gibraltar as a warm, welcoming, and generous society—known globally ‘for holding freedom, equality, and tolerance in the highest regard.’ Sadly, those words no longer bear any significance for him, and after seeing the conditions he's been living in for years, I can understand why.”

“Many of these residents are elderly, and some live with disabilities. Rather than being given the safe, proper homes they require, they have been subjected to inhumane conditions for years.”

“Now, they face being relocated to another facility with minimal amenities to cater for their needs.”

“This is not a resolution for these individuals, who have endured enough. This is not the Gibraltar we believe in, and it is certainly not the way we should treat people."

Shadow Minister with Responsibility for Community and Civic Engagement, Craig Sacarello, said: “There is, sadly, a difference in the standard of treatment meted out by this government towards some integral members of our community.”

“The Queen's Hostel residents feel unequivocally abandoned.”

“They are extremely concerned that they are being forcibly evicted on September 30 and will be moved out of the frying pan and into the fire.”

“The Sunrise Motel is running at virtual capacity and the plan seems to be to cram several of them into a modest sized living room. There is clearly no space there for all of them.”

“We ask the government for immediate clarification on the matter, and we seek their assurances that these tenants of theirs will be offered suitable and respectable accommodation. Until that is guaranteed, they ought not to be evicted."

The GSD said they continue to advocate for a more compassionate, equitable and effective approach to social issues, ensuring that all citizens are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.