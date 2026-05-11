GSD raises concerns over St Joseph’s school works

The GSD has called on the Government to set out what measures are being taken after parents raised concerns about disruption and health issues linked to refurbishment works at St Joseph’s Schools.

“Parents of pupils attending St Joseph’s Lower Primary School have expressed concerns in respect of problems experienced at the school during the course of Friday.

Works have commenced on the refurbishments of St Joseph’s Schools and these caused disruptions to teaching as well as health concerns reported by some children,” said a statement from the GSD.

“Other than the noise pollution which has caused the school to have to adjust their teaching programmes, the worst effects are those which resulted in consequences in respect of pupils’ health. Lots of parents have reported that their children complained of headaches and congestion.”

“Further alarms have been raised by parents whose children suffer from asthma and as a direct consequence of these works their conditions have become worse.”

The Opposition called on the Government to issue a statement setting out what immediate measures were being put in place to improve learning and working conditions for pupils and staff.

It said parents had been assured that works would only continue outside teaching hours.

The Shadow Education Minister, Edwin Reyes, said: “Parents were specifically promised by Government that works would only happen outside of school hours but Friday’s incidents shows that this commitment has not been adhered. Parents are naturally concerned about their children’s welfare and problems like those experienced on Friday cannot be allowed to reoccur.”