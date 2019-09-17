Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD raises questions over St Mary’s school deal

By Chronicle Staff
17th September 2019

The announcement of the property deal to relocate St Mary’s school raises questions that need answering, the GSD said yesterday.

This follows the Gibraltar Government’s announcement last Friday that it had agreed with private owners to use a building in Town Range for the purposes of the new St Mary’s school.

In a statement the GSD said the company that owns the building is called Town Range Developments Limited.

It said the ultimate beneficial owners are unknown as the shares are held by a licensed trustee that is part of the Line Group of entities that is associated with the law firm Hassans.

It added that some of the directors are common to the companies holding interests in the MidTown or Victoria Keys developments. But, it added, it is unclear who the beneficial owners of Town Range Developments are so the ultimate owning parties may be different.

The GSD therefore called on the Government to publish the terms of the agreement it has entered into.

“It needs to confirm whether the building has been bought and if so for what price. If other land or property has been exchanged, the Government should also confirm.”

“The public should also be told who the ultimate beneficial owners of Town Range Developments are. All this is information that should be made available in the public interest,” the party said.

“People will also want to know why a competitive tender process was not opened if the Government wished to go to the private sector market to acquire buildings for new schools or whether there is adequate value for money in this deal.”

What has been announced is “an opaque deal”, the GSD said, adding that no details have been shared with the public.

“All the details of the transaction should be known. When your money or your assets are used you should be entitled to know who is benefiting and whether the terms are fair and competitive.”

The GSD said that if elected to Government it would publish the full terms of this deal.

“As in the case of Victoria Keys we reserve the right to reopen the transaction if we judge it was not in the public interest,” it added.

Most Read

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

The Mount to become public open leisure area

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

Local News

RGP cooperates with Guardia Civil in crackdown on major drug smuggling gang

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Features

Local dancer awarded scholarship for prestigious ballet academy in Paris

Mon 16th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Costa confirms he will not stand at general election

17th September 2019

Local News
GSD raises questions over St Mary’s school deal

17th September 2019

Local News
Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

17th September 2019

Local News
Gibraltar hosts shipping breakfast at London International Shipping Week

17th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019