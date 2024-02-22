Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD raises recruitment questions over Care Agency finance appointment

By Chronicle Staff
22nd February 2024

The GSD has raised “serious concerns” around transparency and fair recruitment practices after the Gibraltar Government confirmed that the Care Agency’s recently-appointed Finance Director is also serving as Finance and Procurement Advisor to the Ministry of Health and Business, and that neither job had been advertised.

The person, who is not from Gibraltar but now lives here, is paid separately for each job - £79,237 a year as Finance Director, £82,763 a year as advisor to the ministry – and also received a one-off tax-exempt accommodation allowance of £8,500.

The GSD said it was “shocking” that neither of the positions had been advertised publicly or opened up to other applicants for fair consideration.

It said that while the qualifications of the individual in question were not in doubt, transparency was vital to public trust and accountability.

“Without a transparent and open recruitment process, it is difficult to ascertain the criteria used for selection and whether the taxpayer is achieving value for money for a person to receive two big separate salaries,” said Atrish Sanchez, the Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity.

“If a recruitment process were to have been carried out the Government may have indeed found that there were other successful local applicants who met the job specifications and an accommodation allowance might not have been needed as part of the renumeration package.”

“As it stands, the public is unaware of what criteria has been used to select this particular individual for these positions.”

The issue was raised in Parliament this week as Ms Sanchez quizzed Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez on the appointment.

Ms Arias Vasquez noted that the appointments predated her appointment as Health Minister and were on an interim basis, with the positions to be advertised in due course. However, there was no timeline provided.

“The individual involved has very specific experience,” Ms Arias Vasquez said.

“She was a chief finance officer and a deputy CEO at a national health trust in the UK.”

“She's highly effective with a proven track record and strategic delivery at board level.”

“She’s held senior positions in acute mental health, learning disability, ambulance and NHS providers across the UK.”

“She has a wide portfolio of responsibilities outside of finance, including procurement, estates, facilities, operational performance and business intelligence.”

“She is troubleshooting for the ministry and I think she's a valuable asset.”

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prefab elderly care home hit by ‘non-modular’ delays

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Male sanitary bins installed across all public toilets the Rock

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar has ‘critical role’ in supporting UK military, MoD says after Heappey visit

Wed 21st Feb, 2024

Local News

Chief Secretary in high-level London meetings

Thu 22nd Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt reintroduces fuel discount, hikes tobacco duty

22nd February 2024

Local News
CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’

22nd February 2024

Local News
Chamber welcomes the refurbishment of Landport entrance into Gibraltar

22nd February 2024

Local News
RG Bandmaster participates in 24th annual Rorke’s Drift concert

22nd February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024