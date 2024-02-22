GSD raises recruitment questions over Care Agency finance appointment

The GSD has raised “serious concerns” around transparency and fair recruitment practices after the Gibraltar Government confirmed that the Care Agency’s recently-appointed Finance Director is also serving as Finance and Procurement Advisor to the Ministry of Health and Business, and that neither job had been advertised.

The person, who is not from Gibraltar but now lives here, is paid separately for each job - £79,237 a year as Finance Director, £82,763 a year as advisor to the ministry – and also received a one-off tax-exempt accommodation allowance of £8,500.

The GSD said it was “shocking” that neither of the positions had been advertised publicly or opened up to other applicants for fair consideration.

It said that while the qualifications of the individual in question were not in doubt, transparency was vital to public trust and accountability.

“Without a transparent and open recruitment process, it is difficult to ascertain the criteria used for selection and whether the taxpayer is achieving value for money for a person to receive two big separate salaries,” said Atrish Sanchez, the Shadow Minister for Care and Opportunity.

“If a recruitment process were to have been carried out the Government may have indeed found that there were other successful local applicants who met the job specifications and an accommodation allowance might not have been needed as part of the renumeration package.”

“As it stands, the public is unaware of what criteria has been used to select this particular individual for these positions.”

The issue was raised in Parliament this week as Ms Sanchez quizzed Health Minister Gemma Arias Vasquez on the appointment.

Ms Arias Vasquez noted that the appointments predated her appointment as Health Minister and were on an interim basis, with the positions to be advertised in due course. However, there was no timeline provided.

“The individual involved has very specific experience,” Ms Arias Vasquez said.

“She was a chief finance officer and a deputy CEO at a national health trust in the UK.”

“She's highly effective with a proven track record and strategic delivery at board level.”

“She’s held senior positions in acute mental health, learning disability, ambulance and NHS providers across the UK.”

“She has a wide portfolio of responsibilities outside of finance, including procurement, estates, facilities, operational performance and business intelligence.”

“She is troubleshooting for the ministry and I think she's a valuable asset.”