Thu 24th Feb, 2022

GSD says executive election signals ‘serious interest and momentum’ in party

GSD Leader Keith Azopardi. Photos John Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th February 2022

The GSD on Tuesday said 20 candidates will contest the eight places available in the second round of elections for its executive next month, adding this signalled “gathering serious interest and momentum” in the party.

The successful candidates will join MPs as well as the eight other members elected in the first round of executive elections held in early January and other appointed members in the party’s 30-plus strong executive.

“This is an exciting time for the party,” said the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi.

“The fact that there is such a strong competitive contest for the remaining elected places is a sign of the momentum and interest in the party.”

“It is also a big sign of the desire to get involved and participate in our movement for change.”

“It’s time to stand up and be counted and get involved.”

“There are some excellent candidates in the field and I look forward to their further involvement at all levels of the party.”

“All the signs are there that the party is gathering serious interest and momentum.”

“The regeneration and strengthening of the party is a massively important task.”

“This will be the executive team that will take big decisions ahead of the next general elections.”

Tarik El Yabani, the GSD’s Membership Secretary, said the high number of eligible candidates was “a fantastic sign for the future”.

“We have had more than 30 candidates for 16 places with 20 candidates for these eight places in the second round alone,” he said.

“This is a sign of the strength of the party and of a grassroots desire to participate that is very welcome.”

“The elections sub-committee met yesterday to agree the logistics for the party members’ vote that will take place during mid-March.”

“We will now be writing to candidates to inform them of the process and informing party members of how they can exercise their right to vote in March.”

