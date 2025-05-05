Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD says Govt should apologise for housing project delays

By Chronicle Staff
5th May 2025

The GSD) on Monday said the Government should apologise to prospective homeowners affected by delays in the completion of phase two of Hassan Centenary Terraces, as well as other public housing projects.

The Opposition was reacting after the Government announced completion of Hassan Centenary Terraces development, with buyer from the second phase to be contacted in the coming days to be informed that Notices to Complete are now available.

They will join 380 residents from the first stage of the project, who have already moved into their new homes.

The GSD described the Government announcement as “an attempt to portray a success despite significant delays”.

The party said the delays had caused “ongoing hardship” for individuals and families waiting for their homes.

It said the apology should also extend to those awaiting the delivery of flats at Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views.

For the GSD, the Government had broken electoral commitments made since the 2015 General Election.

Shadow Minister for Housing Damon Bossino said: “The Government should also take full responsibility for their inability to deliver for those new generations of young Gibraltarians who missed the opportunity of obtaining a property in these much delayed housing projects who have been left facing the stark reality of very expensive rents, mortgages, living in Spain or staying with their parents.”

“These are the uncomfortable truths which the GSD will not allow Government to ignore.”

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Local News

General Sir Patrick Sanders appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

Mon 5th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
HM Customs seizes 120kg of cocaine from bulk carrier in Gibraltar waters

5th May 2025

Local News
GCS invests in staff training to enhance service delivery

5th May 2025

Local News
Students recognised for food safety awareness project

5th May 2025

Local News
General Sir Patrick Sanders appointed Honorary Colonel of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment

5th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025