GSD says Govt should apologise for housing project delays

The GSD) on Monday said the Government should apologise to prospective homeowners affected by delays in the completion of phase two of Hassan Centenary Terraces, as well as other public housing projects.

The Opposition was reacting after the Government announced completion of Hassan Centenary Terraces development, with buyer from the second phase to be contacted in the coming days to be informed that Notices to Complete are now available.

They will join 380 residents from the first stage of the project, who have already moved into their new homes.

The GSD described the Government announcement as “an attempt to portray a success despite significant delays”.

The party said the delays had caused “ongoing hardship” for individuals and families waiting for their homes.

It said the apology should also extend to those awaiting the delivery of flats at Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views.

For the GSD, the Government had broken electoral commitments made since the 2015 General Election.

Shadow Minister for Housing Damon Bossino said: “The Government should also take full responsibility for their inability to deliver for those new generations of young Gibraltarians who missed the opportunity of obtaining a property in these much delayed housing projects who have been left facing the stark reality of very expensive rents, mortgages, living in Spain or staying with their parents.”

“These are the uncomfortable truths which the GSD will not allow Government to ignore.”