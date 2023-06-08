GSD state Chief Minister wrong on funding of Victoria Stadium
The GSD on Thursday accused the Chief Minister of “rewriting the record” on the funding of the GFA
stadium during his appearance on GBC’s Direct Democracy.
The Opposition said it amounted to a U-turn on a previously announced position that the Savings
Bank would invest in the scheme.
Speaking on GBC on Tuesday, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said there was “no financial plan” use the
Gibraltar Savings Bank to fund the new GFA stadium.
He said the Opposition had “created a very pejorative attitude” against the GSB and Sir Joe Bossano
who made the announcement.
But in a statement issued on Thursday, the GSD’s spokesman for public finances, Roy Clinton, said
this statement by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was “simply wrong”.
“This has been the subject of numerous Government press releases and even a GBC Viewpoint
programme in which Sir Joe spelt out his thinking on the use of Savings Bank money to fund the
Stadium,” Mr Clinton said.
Mr Clinton said the “public can verify this information for themselves … with a simple search”.
He added: “The Chief Minister might think he is allowed poetic licence in an election year but he
cannot be allowed to get away with rewriting the record in an Orwellian way to cover his
Government’s evident U-Turn in policy.”