GSD state Chief Minister wrong on funding of Victoria Stadium

The GSD on Thursday accused the Chief Minister of “rewriting the record” on the funding of the GFA

stadium during his appearance on GBC’s Direct Democracy.

The Opposition said it amounted to a U-turn on a previously announced position that the Savings

Bank would invest in the scheme.

Speaking on GBC on Tuesday, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said there was “no financial plan” use the

Gibraltar Savings Bank to fund the new GFA stadium.

He said the Opposition had “created a very pejorative attitude” against the GSB and Sir Joe Bossano

who made the announcement.

But in a statement issued on Thursday, the GSD’s spokesman for public finances, Roy Clinton, said

this statement by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was “simply wrong”.

“This has been the subject of numerous Government press releases and even a GBC Viewpoint

programme in which Sir Joe spelt out his thinking on the use of Savings Bank money to fund the

Stadium,” Mr Clinton said.

Mr Clinton said the “public can verify this information for themselves … with a simple search”.

He added: “The Chief Minister might think he is allowed poetic licence in an election year but he

cannot be allowed to get away with rewriting the record in an Orwellian way to cover his

Government’s evident U-Turn in policy.”