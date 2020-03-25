GSD supports Covid-19 economic measures

The GSD has expressed its support for the measures announced by the Gibraltar Government to provide assistance to companies and employees struggling in the Covid-19 crisis.

The measures were agreed following meeting between the government and CELAC, and were discussed by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and Financial Secretary Albert Mena at a meeting with Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, and GSD MP Roy Clinton.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for the Gibraltar and global economy,” Mr Azopardi said.

“In dealing decisively with the public health emergency, we need to ensure that we also deal with the economic repercussions so we minimise the risk of economic collapse.”

“With that in mind, we have held discussions with the Government on the measures to be taken and support these so that they see us through this immediate period of three months.”

“In doing so, we have indicated that our support is for this initial period and that we would want to review how things develop economically in coming weeks and months.”

“We have agreed to continue our discussions with Government as we seek to work together on these complex public health and economic challenges in the national interest.”

Mr Clinton added: “I am satisfied with the financial information and projections that the Chief Minister and Financial Secretary have provided.”

“The measures announced to support employees and businesses are calibrated with the input of CELAC and targeted to provide financial support where needed as quickly as possible.”

“These measures are indeed extraordinary and unprecedented and we, as a community, need to ensure that we have the financial ability to withstand the coming storm for as long as it lasts; this we can only do by acting collectively and unselfishly.”