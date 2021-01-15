Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD urges ‘prioritised and targeted’ spending after Sir Joe’s warning on public finances

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
15th January 2021

The GSD has urged the Gibraltar Government to ensure public spending is “prioritised and targeted” after Sir Joe Bossano said Gibraltar was no longer “financially stable.”

Sir Joe was given ministerial responsibility for financial stability earlier this week and made his comment during a GBC interview following his appointment.

The comments were “alarming yet unsurprising” according to the GSD, which underscored its longstanding call for greater transparency of government accounts and spending.

“We have, for the last eight years, been warning the Government that its level of spending and borrowing were out of control,” said Roy Clinton, the GSD Shadow Minster for Public Finance.

“Whereas no one could have foreseen the combined economic effects of Covid-19 and Brexit, it is evident that Gibraltar needed a bigger financial cushion than it currently has and its rainy-day funds are insufficient.”

“The £500 million loan facility guaranteed by the UK is only for three years and thus does not give us much room for error if we are to meet our obligations as a community.”

“Spending needs to be prioritised and targeted.”

“In that respect, I note that the Chief Minister in his New Year’s message has already signalled that he will need to abandon some of his manifesto commitments and exceptionally given Sir Joe Bossano additional responsibility for Financial Stability.”

“I urge Sir Joe to make our public finances fully transparent and publish full audited accounts of all Government-owned companies that should be made available free to HM Opposition and make full disclosure of all indirect borrowing commitments and liabilities.”

“In addition, the outstanding three years of supplementary appropriations need to be taken in Parliament so that the Principal Auditor can finish his work and table fresh reports, the last of which was for the year 2015/2016.”

“All this would ensure that when we come to consider the Budget for 2021/22 Parliament can be in possession of all the facts in debating the ‘hard decisions’ that he says will have to be made that will ultimately be borne by the taxpayer and people of Gibraltar in working our way out of this public finance crisis.”

Most Read

Features

Local man delivers essentials to over 500 homes

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Local News

Lockdown restrictions likely until end of January, Picardo tells Parliament

Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Schengen deal ‘would not mean ceding control’, Picardo says

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Local News

First UK food shipment cleared in Algeciras arrives by sea in Gibraltar

Fri 8th Jan, 2021

Brexit

‘Nothing is impossible’, Barnier says of UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar

Thu 14th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Covid deaths almost double in a week, with five more confirmed

15th January 2021

Local News
Lockdown restrictions likely until end of January, Picardo tells Parliament

15th January 2021

Local News
Businesses hail ‘life-saving’ Supreme Court insurance claim ruling

15th January 2021

Local News
Plans filed to demolish and rebuild Surrey House

15th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021