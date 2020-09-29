Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD welcomes Govt statement on St Martin’s, will monitor

By Chronicle Staff
29th September 2020

The GSD said that while it welcomes the Government’s assurances on St Martin’s School pupils not finishing classes earlier, it will continue to monitor the situation.

Earlier this week the Government said it had contacted parents after a spate of hot weather.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, air conditioners could not be kept on while classes are occupied, and doors and windows had to remain shut for safety purposes.

But the Government said a number of steps taken to date had worked and it hoped to avoid an early finish.

In a statement released yesterday, the GSD said: “This will be welcome news to parents, no doubt.”

“Everything must be done which ensures the least stress as possible to both users and parents,” the GSD’s spokesman for education, Edwin Reyes said.

“Clearly sending a letter on Sunday, on the eve of the start of the school week, warning parents that they may be told in the morning that their child may need to be picked up showed insensitivity as it did a lack of planning.”

“Parents, carers and the children need solutions not added problems.”

“We trust that the measures put in place will provide a permanent solution during any remaining hot afternoons and we will continue to monitor the matter.”

Most Read

Local News

Govt outlines ‘no deal’ changes to passport and travel documents

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Customs seizes $40,000 of slimming products in probe into pyramid scheme

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Local News

Police investigate school ‘hit and run’

Thu 24th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Eight bus drivers test positive, new case in Westside School as Covid-19 numbers climb

Mon 28th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gib delegation unharmed after accident en route to Madrid talks

29th September 2020

Local News
Covid-19 adds impetus to annual ‘Stoptober’ quit smoking campaign

29th September 2020

Local News
Opposition parties urges stricter measure on buses after eight drivers test positive

29th September 2020

Local News
Customs rescue man during high-speed chase at sea

29th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020