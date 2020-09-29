GSD welcomes Govt statement on St Martin’s, will monitor

The GSD said that while it welcomes the Government’s assurances on St Martin’s School pupils not finishing classes earlier, it will continue to monitor the situation.

Earlier this week the Government said it had contacted parents after a spate of hot weather.

Following Covid-19 guidelines, air conditioners could not be kept on while classes are occupied, and doors and windows had to remain shut for safety purposes.

But the Government said a number of steps taken to date had worked and it hoped to avoid an early finish.

In a statement released yesterday, the GSD said: “This will be welcome news to parents, no doubt.”

“Everything must be done which ensures the least stress as possible to both users and parents,” the GSD’s spokesman for education, Edwin Reyes said.

“Clearly sending a letter on Sunday, on the eve of the start of the school week, warning parents that they may be told in the morning that their child may need to be picked up showed insensitivity as it did a lack of planning.”

“Parents, carers and the children need solutions not added problems.”

“We trust that the measures put in place will provide a permanent solution during any remaining hot afternoons and we will continue to monitor the matter.”