GSD welcomes Govt steps on schools and online education

The GSD yesterday welcomed the Gibraltar Government’s “understandable” decision to keep schools closed at least until January 25, against the backdrop not just of a surge in virus cases here in Gibraltar, but in Europe too.

“Given the distressing recent rise in numbers of infection rates and hospitalisations in our community due to Covid-19, it is understandable that Government, in consultation with Health Officials and NASUWT, have taken the decision to keep schools closed with a revised new initial opening date now set for Monday 25th January 2021,” the party said in a statement.

The GSD welcomed too the provisions announced for schoolchildren of frontline workers where both have to work at the same time during school hours.

It hoped “further and alternative” online learning programmes will be rolled out as soon as possible in consultation with NASUWT for the benefit of students who are following official guidelines and staying at home.

The Opposition noted that the BBC in the UK will be airing educational programmes through its television channels and said information about this resource and guidance from Gibraltar’s educators would be useful to parents and carers alike.

“I take this opportunity to thank the teaching profession as a whole for their efforts in having made school life as normal and bearable as possible during these recent difficult times,” said GSD Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes.

“There are reports coming through of many teachers giving that little bit extra for their students’ benefit and this should not go unrecognised.”

“Likewise, I thank parents who, as a whole, remain as co-operative as possible with school authorities.”

“It is only through mutual good and close working relationships that our pupils will be provided with the best opportunities possible during these trying days.”

“We must all continue to work together to ensure our pupils do not lose out on their learning and I remain confident that by planning ahead, together with provisions of good and focused remote learning programmes, our students will do equally as well as they have always done in the past.”