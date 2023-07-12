Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Jul, 2023

Local News

GSD would not ‘green light’ public funds for new stadium

By Nathan Barcio
12th July 2023

The GSD “will not give the green light” on the use of taxpayers’ money towards the refurbishment and upgrading of the Victoria Stadium, GSD MP Edwin Reyes told Parliament during the budget debate. While agreeing that Gibraltar needs a new stadium, Mr Reyes expressed “serious misgivings about the project as envisaged and the use of...

