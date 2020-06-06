Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 6th Jun, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSLA Accessible Swimming Pool reopens Monday, with conditions

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2020

The GSLA Accessible Swimming Pool will re-open its doors on a restricted basis as from today.

Access to the pool for the foreseeable future will be only be available to those pass holders who, pre-lockdown, were eligible to access the facility during the standard sessions earmarked for users with disabilities.

In addition, the area is a fundamental component that will assist the GSLA in running the Stay and Play programme within the current climate, No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

An appointment/allocation system will be implemented that will mirror general GSLA allocation procedures at the Bayside Sports Complex.

Users can book on Mondays for sessions on Tuesdays or Wednesday or Thursdays - one booking per phone call/allocation request - and can book on Thursdays for sessions on Fridays or Saturdays, or Sundays or Mondays, again on the same single-booking basis.

Requests will be taken on a daily basis for any slots that have not been booked, are left over and can be used on that same day.

Only pre-allocated use will be allowed and, to avoid unnecessary attendance at the venue, bookings must be done via telephone.

Allocations will consist of two-hour slots starting at 9am with the final one finishing at 8pm.

Cleaning, changing time and transition in and out of the facility have been factored in to the schedule to avoid gatherings and allow ample time for an intense cleaning regime.

The use of changing room showers will, for the time being, be prohibited.

All other standard Covid-19 measures will also be implemented in line with public health advice and guidance, with attendance at the pool initially limited to six users per allocation, including carers and anyone accompanying those who require assistance.

This will be reviewed periodically, the statement said.

In addition, the lido area directly adjacent to the pool will be limited to those attending the facility, with no access via the bathing pavilion.

This will provide shaded rest areas for those wishing to have a short break from the pool.

“I am so glad to be able to announce the re-opening of the Accessible Swimming Pool,” said Steven Linares, the Minister for Sport.

“This facility is crucial to many but we wanted to ensure that we provide a safe environment whilst meeting guidelines and also provide a reasonable amount of access before we restarted.”

“Staff have collated statistics depicting normal use and have used these to come up with a schedule that, as its stands, will meet all requirements.”

“However, as with every measure implemented during the Unlock the Rock phases, we will be constantly monitoring use and will adapt where and when necessary.”

“I urge users to engage with pool staff to ensure that we can look at any issues or suggestions in a positive and constructive manner and provide the best service possible under the current conditions.”

To book please contact the GSLA Swimming Pool directly on 20079122 as from Friday 5th June at 2.00pm and then Mondays and Thursdays as from 9.30am. This number can also be used for general queries regarding use of the pool.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

UK/Spain News

Spanish minister says land borders to open, prompts confusion

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Local News

Restaurants reopen as Gibraltar enters third phase of ‘Unlock the Rock’

Tue 2nd Jun, 2020

Local News

OFT investigate Covid-19 ‘price gouging’ following public complaints

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Local News

Govt releases images of planned project with China company

Fri 5th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th June 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
A special ‘Lunar Walk’ on the road to recovery

6th June 2020

Local News
GSD says Gib could have signed tax treaty, were it not for Spain

6th June 2020

Local News
‘Long shot’ lands Gibraltar charity prestigious UEFA award

6th June 2020

Local News
‘Calpeia’ featured on National Geographic website

6th June 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020