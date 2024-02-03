Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 3rd Feb, 2024

GSLA extends opening times for Lathbury Sports Complex swimming pool

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2024

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) will extend opening hours for the Lathbury Sports Complex swimming pool to meet increased demand for the facility.

Opening hours will be extended as from today, from 7.30am to 10.30pm from Monday to Sunday.
This will see an increase to the number of hours available for public use.

The GSLA has also recruited and trained seven new lifeguards to add to the pool complex team.

“These individuals have undergone an intense recruitment and training process over the past two months to be prepared for any eventuality,” the GSLA said in a statement.

“The schedule for use will be issued soon and will be posted on the GSLA website www.gsla.gi and all GSLA social media pages.”

Members of the public wishing to use the service can book allocations by calling 20071922 or attending the counters in person at either of the GSLA pool complexes.

In addition, users can also use the online booking system. Pool staff can assist people to register you on the GSLA’s booking application.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “It was important that we maximised use of the new world class facilities.”

“However, to do so recruitment was unavoidable and something I advocated for strongly.”

“In this way we offer the public greater use of the facilities and have managed to offer those successful in the selection process the opportunity to embark on a career in an excellent organisation.”

“My thanks to all those involved”.

