GSLA highlights health and wellbeing programme for seniors

With the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme now having come to an end, the Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) has focused its attention on highlighting the opportunities available to more senior users.

The GSLA has been at the centre in recent years of driving a greater focus on sports in the latter years of life, where many in the past would have hung up their boots – or trainers, for that matter.

Highlighting its health and wellbeing programme for seniors, the GSLA once again brings to the forefront the many opportunities that exist as the autumn/winter season of sport begins in earnest.

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) is highlighting the wide range of health and wellbeing, sport and physical activities available to seniors in Gibraltar, delivered in partnership with local sporting associations and community groups.

At the centre of the programme is the GSLA Exercise and Seniors Recreation Morning, held every Thursday during term time at the Bayside Sports Complex MUGA.

The morning opens at 9.15am with a low-impact cardio, muscular strength and conditioning class for those aged 55 and over.

At 10.15am, a low-impact cardio and chair exercise class for those aged 68 and over, set to popular music, takes place.

From 11.30am to 1.45pm, the MUGA hosts a recreation session for men and women, with pickleball, carpet bowls, table tennis and badminton on offer.

Further information on the classes is available from miffy@gibtelecom.net, and on the recreation session from sportsdevelopment@gsla.gi.

Beyond the Thursday programme, seniors can choose from a growing number of activities run by associations and clubs across Gibraltar, from walking versions of cricket, football and netball to tai chi, pétanque, pickleball and table tennis.

The Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA) offers over 20 specialist land-based exercise classes and 17 water-based classes for those aged 60 and over at the GSLA Accessible Pool and Lathbury Pool, while King’s Bastion Leisure Centre hosts regular seniors’ ten-pin bowling sessions and subtitled cinema screenings for those with hearing impairments.

The Chief Executive of the GSLA, Reagan Lima, said: “Staying active later in life is one of the best things anyone can do for their health, and it should never depend on being able to afford a gym or having done sport before. The Thursday morning programme at Bayside has grown into a proper community in its own right, and the strength of what is on offer across Gibraltar is down to the associations and volunteers who give up their time every week. We want every senior to know that there is something here for them, whatever their level, and that they will be made welcome.”

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “Sport and physical activity are not just for the young. The programme the GSLA supports for our seniors is about keeping people healthy, independent and connected to each other, and it shows what can be achieved when Government works alongside our sporting associations and community groups. I would encourage anyone aged 55 and over who has not yet tried one of these sessions to come along. My thanks go to the GSLA team, the associations and the many volunteers who make all of this possible.”

In recent years, sports such as football and netball, along with others such as cricket, have been adding new opportunities to their activities for those wishing to continue beyond the domestic league years.

From walking football, walking netball and walking cricket to veterans’ and masters’ leagues in football, the introduction of sports such as padel and pickleball has seen many veterans taking up new activities as they hang up their rackets.

While the drive has been individual to each sport, it has come following the GSLA’s drive towards creating greater awareness of the opportunities available to senior sportspeople.

Some sports, such as athletics, have also seen the creation of a number of clubs focused on more senior runners, adding to the numbers now participating in road racing.

It is no coincidence that among the driving forces behind the focus on the health and wellbeing programme for seniors has been Michelle Turner, the GSLA’s development officer, who has also been the driving force behind the success of the Summer Sports Programme.

A vision to open doors through sport, cutting across all ages, has been a key factor in the growing opportunities now available.

Some of the activities for seniors in Gibraltar

Tai Chi

Tai Chi Centre, Wellington Front. A gentle form of martial art focusing on the mind and body working as one to develop core strength, mobility, memory and relaxation.

Contact Maureen via WhatsApp on 54923000 or at maureenpjurado24@gmail.com.

Chair Exercise for Frail Older Adults

Tuesdays at King’s Bastion Leisure Centre, Boyd’s Patio.

Contact Janet at janbilty@gmail.com to be added to the waiting list.

Gibraltar Pétanque Association

Pétanque and a range of social activities for members at the Association’s headquarters on Smith Dorrien Avenue.

Contact richard.whitear@rocketmail.com or telephone 54025360.

Walking Cricket

Every Tuesday morning at the Europa Sports Complex. Meet at the Europa Café at 9.30am for a coffee and a chat, ready to start at 10.00am.

No booking is required; simply turn up, or visit the Gibraltar Cricket website or Facebook page.

Walking Football

Bayside Sports Complex, Wednesday and Friday mornings.

Contact the GFA on 20042941 or visit the Walking Football Gibraltar Facebook page.

Walking Netball

Bishop Fitzgerald Sports Hall, every Thursday during term time at 6.00pm.

Contact Moira Gomez at gib_netball@hotmail.com.

Pickleball

Bayside Sports Complex MUGA.

Contact the Gibraltar Pickleball Association via its Facebook or Instagram pages, or email pickleballgib@outlook.com.

Table Tennis

A game for everyone, whatever their level.

Contact the Gibraltar Table Tennis Association via gtta.gi or its Facebook page.

Physical Activities Association for Mature Older Adults (PAAMOA)

For those aged 60 and over. Over 20 specialist land-based exercise classes and 17 water-based classes are available at the GSLA Accessible Pool and Lathbury Pool.

Visit www.paamoa.gi.

King’s Bastion Leisure Centre

Ten-pin bowling, fitness gym and cinema. Seniors meet for friendly ten-pin bowling competitions on Tuesday mornings at 10.30am and Friday afternoons at 2.30pm.

King’s Bastion Cinema also holds special subtitled screenings for seniors with hearing impairments.

Contact King’s Bowl on 20071484 or the Fitness Gym on 20059834, or visit www.kingsbastion.gov.gi.