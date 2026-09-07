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Mon 7th Sep, 2026

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Cross-party UK delegation to visit Gibraltar for first National Day since treaty took effect 

Photo by Brian Reyes

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2026

A cross-party delegation of MPs and peers will visit Gibraltar for National Day next week, giving UK parliamentarians a first-hand look at the implementation of the UK/EU treaty during the first celebrations since it entered into provisional application on July 15. 

The delegation from both Houses of Parliament will attend the September 10 celebrations and hold meetings on the treaty, economic issues and other matters during a working visit to the Rock. 

It will be led by Labour MP Amanda Martin, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar, and will include Conservative MP Martin Vickers, Liberal Democrat MP Al Pinkerton and Reform MP Andrew Rosindell. 

They will be joined by Baroness Butler-Sloss and Lord Bilimoria, both Crossbench peers, Conservative peer Lord Brady and Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan. 

Two Freemen of the City of Gibraltar, Sir Bob Neill and Andrew Mackinlay, will also join the delegation. 

The parliamentarians will meet the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who were both involved in the detail of the treaty negotiations. 

They will also discuss economic and business issues with the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham. 

The programme will include a visit to St Bernard’s Hospital, where the delegation will have the opportunity to view live telesurgery. 

The visit follows Gibraltar’s involvement in the UK’s first remote robot-assisted procedure in March, which was carried out over a distance of 2,400km between London and Gibraltar. 

The delegation will also visit the University of Gibraltar, meet business organisations and the Cross-Frontier Group and sign the banner of the Self-Determination for Gibraltar Group. 

The parliamentarians will join the National Day political rally at Casemates Square and pay a courtesy call on the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst. 

“I am delighted that we will soon welcome parliamentarians from the House of Commons and the House of Lords to Gibraltar for our National Day - our first since the treaty entered into provisional application on 15 July,” Dr Garcia said. 

“I look forward to our guests seeing everything for themselves in order to arrive at a better understanding of the situation.” 

“The Government is grateful to the team at Gibraltar House who are responsible for organising the visit.” 

“We are grateful too to our guests for making the time to be with us given the UK Parliament has only just returned from its summer recess, and does so under a new Prime Minister - a busy and demanding moment in Westminster.” 

“That so many colleagues, from so many parties, have chosen to spend some time here speaks to the strength of cross-party support for Gibraltar and its people.” 

“National Day is, above all, a celebration of our right to determine our own future. Our guests come in support of that right, and their presence alongside us in Casemates Square sends a message that is heard far beyond the Rock.” 

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