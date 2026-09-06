Easy win for ten-man Lions against Hound Dogs

Lions Gibraltar 5-1 Hound Dogs

Hound Dogs proved to be little match for Lions, even though they made it difficult for the three Lions in the first quarter of the match.

Lions, with Revagliatte looking to keep his scoring momentum going, had their chances but had to wait to break the deadlock.

The Italian had already scored in his previous two matches and was looking for a third consecutive match on the scoresheet. Revagliatte might have celebrated his goal in the 24th minute, but it was Livingstone who not only feigned and turned his marker to break down the flank, but then swept past two challenges before sending a low cross that only needed a tap-in. Revagliatte was there to poach his goal and add to his tally as Lions went ahead.

Hound Dogs had presented a difficult challenge, remaining focused in their defensive work.

However, having already fallen behind, Hound Dogs were to find themselves trailing by two before half-time. Not before Lions were reduced to ten men, though, after Hamsa was sent off for an elbow in the 34th minute.

This did not deter Lions, who, even with ten men, pressed on Hound Dogs.

Before half-time, after Hound Dogs lost possession close to the halfway line, Revagliatte was there to receive a pass and set up Farmara with an exquisite through ball.

The latter, on the run, tapped the ball under the goalkeeper’s legs for Lions’ second.

Lions struck for a third time in the 53rd minute. A free-kick floated in from the right wing and behind the defence was met by Revagliatte for his second of the match.

The fourth goal came from Revagliatte again, who tapped in at the near post from another run and cross from Livingstone. The fourth was scored just before the hour mark.

Although Hound Dogs did pick up the gears, finding a goal in the 64th minute via Vendor, their pressure on the ten-man Lions was not producing enough to make a comeback.

With 80 minutes played, Hound Dogs saw an attempt hit the crossbar, with the subsequent effort from the rebound saved well.

Livingstone continued to be a menace for Hound Dogs, forcing a yellow card for their captain after he squeezed past defenders on another of his runs. The resulting free-kick was saved under the crossbar.

Lions, with ten men, maintained their focus in defence when Hound Dogs were in attack, denying them space.

Lions had done enough to secure their victory early in the second half, with Hound Dogs unable to make a comeback. It was Hound Dogs’ first defeat of the season in what was only their second match, having drawn their opening game against College 1975.

Lions claimed their second win in three matches.

Livingstone added a late goal to make it five. This time, his darting run allowed him to finish with a goal.

Livingstone nearly repeated the feat in the 89th minute, but this time the goalkeeper got a hand to the ball. The scoreline highlighted the difference between the two sides, especially with Lions securing the win while playing with just ten players since midway through the first half.