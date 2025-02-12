GTB Connect conference

Gibraltar Tourist Board CEO Kevin Bossino participated in the CONNECT Route Conference held in Girona, Spain, last week.

The event brought together 800 attendees, including representatives from 200 airports across 63 countries.

“This was a valuable opportunity to connect with existing airline partners, stay informed about industry trends, and explore potential new routes with both current and prospective airlines,” said Mr Bossino.

Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, added that engaging with partners, staying updated on industry developments, and identifying opportunities for growth within the current framework while preparing for future challenges are essential.