Tue 19th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

19th December 2023

By Maria Jesus Corrales

A young man died in a clinic in Los Barrios in the early hours of Tuesday after allegedly suffering serious injuries in a collision between two speedboats involved in tobacco smuggling.

The man was taken to the clinic by two men who claimed the alleged incident occurred at sea, according to the Guardia Civil.

The man, believed to be in his 20s and from Palmones, was still alive on arrival but his life could not be saved, the spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said.

Medical personnel alerted the Guardia Civil and an investigation is under way.

