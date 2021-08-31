Guardia Civil officers eye Gib laws on illegal fuel ‘with envy’
An association representing Spain’s Guardia Civil officers has called on the Spanish Government to follow Gibraltar’s lead and adopt tougher legislation to tackle the illicit carriage and storage of fuel. Luis Bueno, the organisation secretary of the Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles [AUGC], was speaking after Gibraltar announced plans to increase fines and penalties for...
