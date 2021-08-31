Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Aug, 2021

Guardia Civil officers eye Gib laws on illegal fuel ‘with envy’

By Chronicle Staff
31st August 2021

An association representing Spain’s Guardia Civil officers has called on the Spanish Government to follow Gibraltar’s lead and adopt tougher legislation to tackle the illicit carriage and storage of fuel. Luis Bueno, the organisation secretary of the Asociación Unificada de Guardias Civiles [AUGC], was speaking after Gibraltar announced plans to increase fines and penalties for...

