Guardia Civil vessel hits runway light

A Guardia Civil patrol boat crashed into a runway light opposite Waterport Terraces on Wednesday night.

The vessel was operating just off land when the incident happened at around 10.18pm, with many people in the area reporting it to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Video of the incident circulating on social media shows the Spanish vessel circling close to shore and heading back out into the Bay of Gibraltar at the time of the impact.

"The reports suggested that the collision had occurred moments after the Guardia Civil vessel had pursued a number of rigid hull inflatable vessels in the area, which had fled the scene," the RGP said in a statement.

"Reports also suggested that prior to the collision, sounds resembling the discharge of a firearm at sea had also been heard."

The RGP said personnel responded to the scene from land and a number of Gibraltar maritime assets deployed.

By then the vessels involved in the incident left the area towards Spain.

The RGP said no injuries were reported.

A investigation is under way and the Captain of the Port and Commissioner of Police have contacted their respective

counterparts in relation to the incident.