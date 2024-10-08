Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Guardian Angel Foundation donates to new learning support facility at St Joseph’s

By Chronicle Staff
8th October 2024

St Joseph's Lower Primary School has received a donation from the Guardian Angel Foundation, to fund the purchase of a wide range of essential resources for the school's brand-new Reception and Year 1 Learning Support Facility.

“The funding from the Guardian Angel Foundation has enabled St Joseph’s Lower Primary School to equip the new facility with much-needed resources that will enhance the learning environment and directly benefit their young learners,” said a statement from the Government.

Among the key resources purchased are classroom furniture, including a horseshoe table that fosters group collaboration, a creative play and dressing-up area complete with display boards and screens, and a puppet show backdrop designed to encourage imaginative role-play.

In addition to these, the donation has provided a variety of toys and games to help pupils develop both fine and gross motor skills.

Outdoor equipment has also been purchased, offering opportunities to develop gross motor skills and for vestibular movement, which is essential for sensory regulation, allowing children to develop balance and spatial awareness in a safe and supportive environment.

“The introduction of this specialised class at St Joseph's Lower Primary School reflects the school’s ongoing commitment to creating inclusive, supportive environments that cater to the diverse needs of all pupils,” said the statement.

“The Guardian Angel Foundation's donation will make a lasting impact on the lives of many children, providing them with the tools and opportunities to grow, learn, and succeed.”

Kevin Hook from the Guardian Angel Foundation said the Guardian Angel Foundation was incredibly proud to support” the stellar work performed by the dedicated teachers at St Joseph's Lower Primary and to help make a difference in the learning potential of the children that attend these facilities.”

Headteacher, Elaine Benzecry, expressed her gratitude to the Guardian Angel Foundation for their contribution.

She noted how these resources will transform the way the school supports some of its youngest learners.

"This donation from the Guardian Angel Foundation represents a tremendous contribution for our Reception and Year 1 LSF children,” she said.

“The resources we've been able to acquire will not only enhance their learning experience but also provide essential tools for their development.”

“Our new Learning Support Facility will allow us to offer tailored support to those who need it most, and we are immensely grateful for Guardian Angel’s support in helping us create an inclusive and nurturing space where every child can thrive."

