Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Gull is freed from Covid-19 face mask

RSPCA

By Press Association
20th July 2020

By Sam Russell, PA

A gull with a disposable Covid-19 face mask tangled around its feet has been freed by the RSPCA.

The charity has issued a reminder for people to dispose of litter responsibly after the bird was rescued in Chelmsford, Essex on Saturday.

RSPCA inspector Adam Jones said: “Staff at a car showroom nearby had spotted the gull around a week earlier and were concerned that he seemed to be struggling to walk.

“Whenever they got near him to see what was wrong he flew off.

“But on Saturday they became increasingly concerned because he’d been sat in the same spot for hours and didn’t appear to be moving.

“I went out to catch him and when he tried to hop away he would stumble and fall.

“As soon as I caught him it was clear to see why as the poor thing had a disposable Covid face mask tangled around both legs.”

Staff at South Essex Wildlife Hospital in Grays cut the mask off, freeing the gull.

“It’s clear the mask was there for some time and the elastic straps had tightened around his legs as his joints were swollen and sore,” said Mr Jones.

“Thankfully, he’s been doing well and is being monitored closely.

“They’ve now released him out into an aviary with other gulls and, when the group is ready, they’ll all be released together.

“I’m concerned that this gull could be the first of many victims now that face masks are the norm.

“I’d appeal to all members of the public to ensure they dispose of their face masks and disposable gloves – and all other types of litter – properly and responsibly, so that animals don’t get hurt.”

Most Read

Local News

Russian submarine sails through the Strait of Gibraltar

Tue 14th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Five from Gibraltar among 71 arrested in Spanish anti-money laundering probe

Wed 15th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Local News

Mixed messages cause confusion over return to border normality

Mon 8th Jun, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Oxford coronavirus vaccine is safe and induces immune response, study finds

20th July 2020

UK/Spain News
UK Government signs deal for 90 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccines

20th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Red kites make ‘triumphant comeback’ to England in just three decades

20th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Commemorative coin celebrates British scientist Rosalind Franklin

20th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020