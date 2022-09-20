Gustavo Bacarisas mural unveiled

A mural of Gustavo Bacarisas has been unveiled at Casemates as part of the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to commemorate the 150th Birthday of the artist.

Gibraltar Cultural Services commissioned street artist Juup to produce the new mural at the entrance to the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery at Casemates.

The mural depicts Bacarisas in profile, with the background alluding to his Bacarisas Blue which he was renowned for in his work.

At the unveiling was the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes, who was accompanied by GCS’ CEO Seamus Byrne, and GCS Head of Development Davina Barbara.

The image is a self portrait of the artist himself, a painting that is on show at the National Gallery at the City Hall.