Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gustavo Bacarisas mural unveiled

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2022

A mural of Gustavo Bacarisas has been unveiled at Casemates as part of the Ministry of Culture’s efforts to commemorate the 150th Birthday of the artist.

Gibraltar Cultural Services commissioned street artist Juup to produce the new mural at the entrance to the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery at Casemates.

The mural depicts Bacarisas in profile, with the background alluding to his Bacarisas Blue which he was renowned for in his work.

At the unveiling was the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes, who was accompanied by GCS’ CEO Seamus Byrne, and GCS Head of Development Davina Barbara.

The image is a self portrait of the artist himself, a painting that is on show at the National Gallery at the City Hall.

Most Read

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Local News

Cargo ship beached off Catalan Bay after collision

Tue 30th Aug, 2022

Local News

‘Unforgettable experience’ for two Gibraltarians at Queen’s state funeral

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Brexit

Before announcement of Queen’s death, treaty news from London and Seville

Thu 8th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar to participate at conference on Social Security in small jurisdictions

20th September 2022

Local News
Route change for Waterloo Uncovered Rock challenge

20th September 2022

Local News
Government to attend UK party conferences

20th September 2022

Local News
Move with Calpe House fun run for 'Home from Home'

20th September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022