Häagen-Dazs to replace Gibraltar Bakery in Casemates
Sandpiper (Gibraltar) Holdings Ltd has filed a planning application for refurbishment works to its ICC unit, currently the Gibraltar Bakery, to convert it into a Häagen-Dazs café and takeaway. The planning statement, prepared by Danish Alteriors Ltd and filed with the application, outlined minor internal modifications that do not involve any structural changes or a...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here