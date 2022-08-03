Hand crafted creations in arts and crafts workshops
Workshops continued at the Arts and Crafts Centre in Casemates, where youngsters have been creating on new projects daily. The children created different faces out of cardboard and crafted creations included funky faces, sunflowers, fish, peacocks, sun shines and flowers. The works included lots of bright and vibrant colours, which the children enjoyed creating. Teresa...
