Handmade Christmas trees raise funds for Mindspace Project

Lucy Rees has raised £400 for The Mindspace Project by selling her handmade desktop Christmas trees to adorn people's workplaces and homes.

While making the desktop version she has also been working on a larger tree that stands 60cm high including its stand and star which she hopes a “corporate to donate to The Mindspace Project” by purchasing it for their office.

To buy this tree or one of the two remaining desktop versions check out her Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lucyschristmastrees or email lucyschristmastrees@gmail.com