Happy Birthday: Hammond at 80 is still waiting to write his best song
Albert Hammond is 80 today. But our chat quickly reveals he is much younger in years; in spirit; in his attitude and outlook on life; his future. Recently he released his 19th studio album ‘Body of Work’ which presents us with a fresh, contemporary Albert, who is still going strong, composing, singing and performing, and...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here